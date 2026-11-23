Climate advocates reacted with indignation on Monday to the COP31 summit ending in failure, with contentious talks collapsing over fossil fuels after the meeting in Turkey stretched into record overtime.

The final agreement was rejected on Sunday in a chaotic finale to the UN climate summit that ran two days over schedule, underscoring the strains on diplomacy in an increasingly fractured world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who urged nations to send fossil fuels “the way of the dinosaurs” during a fiery appearance at the talks, expressed deep dismay.