Poland says Belarus, Russia 'organising' new migrant influx

Poland's government on Monday accused Belarus and Russia of orchestrating another migration influx into the European Union via the Polish border in order to destabilise the region.

"We're talking about an operation organised by the Russian and Belarusian secret services that is getting more and more intense," Polish deputy interior minister Maciej Wasik told reporters.

Tomasz Praga, the head of the Polish border guard, added that the Belarusian services had become "a criminal group that is masterminding illegal migration".