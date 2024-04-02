Several aid workers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

An Israeli strike killed several people delivering food aid to the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday, their organisation said, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory reporting that four of them were foreigners.

"Today, World Central Kitchen lost several of its sisters and brothers in an Israeli army strike in Gaza," said the NGO's founder, chef Jose Andres.

World Central Kitchen, a US-headquartered organisation, called the incident a "tragedy" and reiterated that "humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be a target".

According to the health ministry in Gaza, the bodies of four foreign aid workers and their Palestinian driver were brought to a hospital in the town of Deir el-Balah after an Israeli strike targeted their vehicle.

Hamas said the aid workers included "British, Australian and Polish nationalities, with the fourth nationality not known".

World Central Kitchen is one of two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid by boat from Cyprus. It is also involved in the construction of a temporary jetty in Gaza.

At the Al-Aqsa Hospital, an AFP correspondent saw five bodies with three foreign passports lying nearby.

The Israeli military said it was "conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident" adding that it had been "working closely with WCK" in the effort to provide aid to Palestinians.

Israel has come under immense international pressure to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the blockaded strip after six months of war and stark warnings from the United Nations about the dire levels of hunger stalking all 2.4 million Gazans.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was seeking to confirm reports that an Australian aid worker had died.

"These reports are very distressing," its spokesperson said. "We have been clear on the need for civilian lives to be protected in this conflict."

A UN-backed report warned on 19 March that half of Gazans are feeling "catastrophic" hunger and projected imminent famine in the territory's north.