US hacked thousands of Apple phones in spy plot: Russia

Kaspersky researcher Igor Kuznetsov told Reuters that his company had independently discovered anomalous traffic on its corporate Wi-Fi network around the start of the year. He said Kaspersky did not circulate its findings to Russia’s Computer Emergency Response Team until earlier on Thursday.

He said he could not comment on Moscow’s allegation that Americans were responsible for the hacking or that thousands of others had been targeted.

“It’s very hard to attribute anything to anyone,” he said.

In a blog post, Kaspersky said the oldest traces of infection it discovered dated back to 2019. “As of the time of writing in June 2023, the attack is ongoing,” the company said. It added that while its staff was hit, “we are quite confident that Kaspersky was not the main target of this cyber-attack.”

The FSB said the American hackers had compromised diplomats from Israel, Syria, China and NATO members in the espionage campaign.

Israeli officials declined comment. Chinese, Syrian and NATO representatives were not immediately able for comment.