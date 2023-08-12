Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67

Hawaii's chief legal officer said Friday she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 67 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response.

The announcement came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time -- with most finding their homes had been reduced to ashes, and even the lucky few angry at a sense of abandonment.

"Everything has been coconut wire," said William Harry, refering to a system of rumours.

"One person heard, then told another, but it's not official information. They don't come here and explain anything."