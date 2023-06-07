South Korea hopes to win UN Security Council seat

And as they are aligned with Russia, China and North Korea are likely to also back Belarus. Other countries with close political, security and economic ties with Moscow and Beijing are also expected to come under pressure to support Minsk. Japan will complete its two-year term in 2024 and has agreed to not seek one of the rotating seats for at least a decade in order to allow more nations in the region a greater say in the Security Council. Seoul is the sole candidate for the Asia-Pacific region, but is still required to obtain two-thirds of the 193 member states’ votes. Gaining the seat will be a diplomatic win that would be welcomed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has languished in public opinion polls.

As well as boosting national prestige, a seat would go some way to reversing the disappointment of South Korea losing its seat on the UN Human Rights Council in October last year, a setback given that Vietnam was voted onto the council, despite being a one-party state with a track record of suppressing civil and political rights. “Failing to retain that seat was a serious diplomatic mistake that was in part due to the transition to the new government here in Seoul, so joining the Security Council is seen as a way of returning” to the international spotlight, said Park Jung-won, a professor of international law at Dankook University.

“Symbolically, a seat will be very important, but it will give South Korea a chance to show that it can play a constructive role on the global stage,” he told DW. For Seoul, key issues that it hopes to obtain greater international support for include the threats posed by an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which is clearly making advances in its nuclear weapons programme and the development of long-range ballistic missiles.