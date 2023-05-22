Papua New Guinea, US to sign security pact with eye on China

Papua New Guinea will sign a defence pact with the United States on Monday, as it hosts Washington’s top diplomat and India’s prime minister for separate talks that will focus on China’s rising influence.

The Pacific island nation is strategically located close to trade routes to Australia and Japan, in a region where Washington and New Delhi are concerned about China trying to woo tiny nations with diplomatic and financial incentives.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in holding separate talks with 14 Pacific leaders including New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins who have gathered in the PNG capital Port Moresby.