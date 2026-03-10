Ships brandish China-links to weave through Strait of Hormuz

Ships anchored in the Gulf or transiting the Strait of Hormuz are changing their tracking data to boast links to China in an attempt to evade Iranian attacks, according to data from shipping tracker Marine Traffic analysed by AFP.

Iran has effectively closed the vital waterway since US-Israeli strikes on it began on 28 February and at least 10 vessels have been attacked since.

But by claiming to have an "all-Chinese crew" aboard, or changing their destination to "Chinese owner", vessels are linking themselves to Iran's most important economic partner, Beijing.

"These appear to be precautionary signals used by ships attempting to reduce the risk of being targeted," according to Ana Subasic, trade risk analyst at Kpler, which owns Marine Traffic.