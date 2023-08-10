WHO identifies new coronavirus 'variant of interest'

"We don't detect a change in severity of EG.5 compared to other sublineages of Omicron that have been in circulation since late 2021," she said.

Meanwhile, Mandy Cohen, the director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that updated vaccines to be offered in mid-to-late September will provide protection against the variant.

"Right now, what we're seeing with the changes in the viruses, they're still susceptible to our vaccine, they're still susceptible to our medicines, they're still picked up by the tests," Cohen said.

The CDC chief said that the mutations in the virus amounted to "small changes" and "subtypes of what we've seen before."

"We are likely to see this as a recommendation as an annual covid shot just like we have an annual flu shot," she said.