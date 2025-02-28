Saudi Arabia, Gulf neighbours say Ramadan to start on Saturday
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours on Friday announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan would begin the following day.
Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s two holiest sites, was joined by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in declaring the sighting of the crescent moon that heralds Ramadan.
“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Saturday, is the first day of the month of (Ramadan),” the official Saudi Press Agency posted on X.
Several Muslim countries declare Ramadan in line with the announcement in Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia. The UAE, Qatar and Oman also said Ramadan would start on Saturday.
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, meanwhile announced that the holy month would begin on Sunday.
Observing fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring believers to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex during daylight hours. Observant Muslims are also encouraged to donate to the poor.