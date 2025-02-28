Saudi Arabia, Gulf neighbours say Ramadan to start on Saturday

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours on Friday announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan would begin the following day.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s two holiest sites, was joined by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in declaring the sighting of the crescent moon that heralds Ramadan.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Saturday, is the first day of the month of (Ramadan),” the official Saudi Press Agency posted on X.