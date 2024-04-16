Israeli army vows response to Iran strikes as world urges caution

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel late Saturday, according to Israel's military which said nearly all were intercepted.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his war cabinet late Monday to discuss possible reactions, local media said, as Israel issued its first official comment on the deadly Syria strike.

"These were people who engaged in terrorism against the State of Israel," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. "There was not a single diplomat there as far as I know."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps named two generals as among seven of its members killed in the consular attack.

Tehran says its missile and drone barrage against Israel was the first act of a tough new strategy.

The Iranian president's political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, wrote on X that the "era of strategic patience is over" and further targeting Iranian personnel and assets "will be met with a direct and punishing response."

Tehran said it considered the matter "concluded" unless Israel chose to commit "another mistake".

Israel's top military supplier the United States played a key role -- with other allies -- in shooting down the Iranian drones.

US officials, increasingly critical of the civilian death toll in Gaza, have urged caution on Israel after Iran's attack.

"We don't seek escalation, but we'll continue to support the defence of Israel and to protect our personnel in the region," said secretary of state Antony Blinken.

US president Joe Biden has told Netanyahu that Washington would not offer military support for any retaliation against Iran, according to a senior US official.

Netanyahu has been less vocal than usual since Iran's attack, but late Monday he said on X that the international community "must continue to stand united in resisting this Iranian aggression, which threatens world peace."

At the White House Biden, meeting Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, said: "We're committed to a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and prevent the conflict spreading beyond what it already has."

Israel estimates that 129 hostages, including 34 presumed dead, remain in the hands of Palestinian militants in Gaza since their 7 October attack triggered the war with Israel.