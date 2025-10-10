Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for promoting democratic rights in her country and her struggle to achieve a transition to democracy, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

"When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," it said in its citation.

