Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters
Oslo
An employee of the Norwegian Nobel Institute holds a replica of a Nobel Peace Medal in the Institute in Oslo, Norway, 9 September, 2025.Reuters

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for promoting democratic rights in her country and her struggle to achieve a transition to democracy, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

"When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," it said in its citation.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures supporters during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on 9 January, 2025. Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on 10 October, 2025.
AFP

The committee chose to focus on Venezuela at this time, in a year dominated by US President Donald Trump's repeated public statements that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ahead of the announcement, experts on the award had said Trump would not win it as he is dismantling the international world order the Nobel committee cherishes.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or about USD 1.2 million, is due to be presented in Oslo on 10 December, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards, opens new tab in his 1895 will.

