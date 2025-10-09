Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

Krasznahorkai, 71, is "a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess," the jury said in a statement.

"But there are more strings to his bow, and he also looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone."

Krasznahorkai was among those mentioned as a possible winner in the run-up to the prize.