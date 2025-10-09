International

Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai gives a speech during the award ceremony as receiver of the "Austrian State Prize for European Literature" on 26 July, 2021, in Salzburg, Austria.AFP

The Nobel Prize in Literature was on Thursday awarded to Laszlo Krasznahorkai, considered by many as Hungary's most important living author whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

The Swedish Academy honoured him "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai poses for a photograph at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on 19 May, 201.
Krasznahorkai, 71, is "a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess," the jury said in a statement.

"But there are more strings to his bow, and he also looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone."

Krasznahorkai was among those mentioned as a possible winner in the run-up to the prize.

Books of Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, the winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, are on display at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, on 9 October, 2025.
Last year, the award went to South Korean author Han Kang, the first Asian woman to win the Nobel.

The Academy has long been criticised for the overrepresentation of Western white men among its picks.

Women are vastly under-represented among its laureates -- just 18 out of 122 since it was first awarded in 1901.

The Swedish Academy has undergone major reforms since a devastating #MeToo scandal in 2018, vowing a more global and gender-equal literature prize.

The Nobel Prize comes with a diploma, a gold medal and a USD 1.2 million prize sum.

Krasznahorkai will receive the award from King Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm on 10 December, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist and prize creator Alfred Nobel.

