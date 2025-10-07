Trio wins physics Nobel for quantum mechanical tunnelling

Clarke, 83, is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Devoret, 72, is a professor at University of California, Santa Barbara and is listed as a professor emeritus at Yale University.

Martinis, born 1958, is also a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"To put it mildly, it was the surprise of my life," Clarke told reporters via telephone during the prize announcement, about learning of his award.

"It never occurred to me in any way that this might be the basis of a Nobel Prize," Clarke added.

Clarke explained that the scientists were focused on the physics of their experiments and that they didn't realise the practical applications that could follow.

"It certainly had not occurred to us in any way that this discovery would have such a significant impact," Clarke said.

The physics prize is the second Nobel of the season, after the medicine prize was awarded on Monday to a US-Japanese trio for research into the human immune system.