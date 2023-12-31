China’s Xi says ties with Russia became stronger in 2023

Both sides have also made much of the personal relationship between the two leaders, and Xi has referred to Putin as his “good friend”.

Xi said that “the material and public opinion foundation of our relationship has become stronger” in his recap of the year to Putin on Sunday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

“In the face of changes unseen in a century and a turbulent regional and international situation, China-Russia relations have maintained healthy and stable development and moved steadily in the right direction,” Xi said.