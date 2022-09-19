Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking re-election

US president Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek re-election.

In a rare, wide-ranging interview with the CBS "60 Minutes" program, Biden went back on repeated assertions by the White House that he is sure to run in 2024.

Biden, who turns 80 in November, told interviewer Scott Pelley that reelection is his "intention."

"But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," he said.