Oil, geopolitics dominates Putin talks with Saudi crown prince

Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed OPEC+ cooperation on oil markets and the Middle East situation, the Kremlin said, during three hours of surprise talks with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday.

Mystery still surrounds the Kremlin chief's hastily arranged trip to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, on which he was escorted by four Russian fighter jets, and it was not immediately clear what issue was so important for Putin to make a rare overseas trip.

Putin's meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is known as MbS, came after oil prices fell despite a pledge by OPEC+, which groups the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, to further cut output.

MbS was shown greeting Putin with smiles and an effusive handshake as he emerged from his car in the Saudi capital.