Blinken tries to soothe Turkey's anger in Ankara

US secretary of state Antony Blinken holds tough talks in Turkey on Monday, aimed at soothing the anger of one of Washington's most strategic but difficult allies about the bloodshed in Gaza.

Blinken's first visit since Israel went to war with Hamas in reprisal for the militants' 7 October attack comes with fury at both Israel and the West boiling over on the streets of Turkey and inside the palace of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters who marched on an air base housing US forces in Turkey's southeast hours before Blinken's arrival Sunday.

Erdogan himself plans to travel across Turkey's remote northeast Monday in a seeming snub of Washington's top diplomat.

