Why US investor Jay Bloom turned down seats on the doomed Titanic submersible

For a year, Stockton Rush had tried to convince Las Vegas-based investor Jay Bloom to buy a couple of spots on his company’s submersible so Bloom and his son could experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of visiting the deep-sea wreck of the Titanic.

Bloom was intrigued, he said in an interview on Friday. His son Sean, now 20, had been fascinated by the story of the doomed British passenger liner as a child.

But the more Bloom read about the Titan submersible, the more concerned he grew about how safe it was. So he said he politely declined a last-minute chance to join the season’s final expedition, claiming scheduling conflicts.