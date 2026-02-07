US, India unveil interim trade framework, move closer to broad pact

The United States and India moved closer to a trade pact on Friday, releasing an interim framework that would lower tariffs, reshape energy ties and deepen economic cooperation as both countries seek to realign global supply chains.

The framework reaffirms a commitment to negotiations toward a broader bilateral trade agreement, the two governments said in a joint statement, while noting that further negotiations were needed to complete the pact.

US President Donald Trump announced a deal with India on Monday to cut US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for India halting purchases of Russian oil and lowering trade barriers.

Half of the 50 per cent rate had been imposed separately by Trump as punishment for India's purchases of Russian oil, which he said were fuelling Moscow's war effort in Ukraine. Trump signed an executive order on Friday rescinding that 25 per cent portion after India agreed this week to shift its oil buying to the U.S. and Venezuela.