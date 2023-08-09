Pentagon eyes missile testing role for Australia

"Australia obviously has a tremendous amount of territory where that testing is a little bit more doable -- so I think that's a unique thing, as an example, that the Australians bring to the table. "

China has denounced the AUKUS pact as undermining peace in the region -- a charge that Washington, Canberra and London reject.

But critics have also asked whether it is truly cooperative, or whether the United States, because of its size and overwhelming military power, will dominate.

Wormuth said she expected the two smaller partners to pitch in and "have skin in this game -- and they do".

"The sense I got certainly from talking to senior Australian officials is they're not doing this to make us happy, they're not doing this just for fun, " said the Pentagon official, who visited Australia last week for the Talisman Sabre multinational military exercise.

"They're doing this because they see it as in their own national interest in terms of being able to meet the different challenges that they see in the theatre. "