As King Charles hosts Trump, what do UK state visits entail?

US President Donald Trump arrives in the UK late Tuesday for a state visit with his wife, Melania—a rare privilege made at the invitation of King Charles III.

These pomp-filled visits are organised at the recommendation of the British government to strengthen diplomatic, trade or personal relations with certain countries and their leaders.

Trump is the first president ever to be invited for a second state visit, having been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, during his first White House term.

The visits begin with a grand welcome by the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, and generally follow a similar script, including a carriage ride, an inspection of a guard of honour, and a private lunch hosted by the monarch.