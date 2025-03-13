Transgender sex workers welcomed by pope pray for his health

On the Italian coast about an hour’s drive from the hospital where Pope Francis is recovering from pneumonia, an unlikely group of Catholics are praying for his health.

Poor and transgender, these sex workers from Latin America consider the 88-year-old pontiff their saviour, an open-minded soul who not only invited them to the Vatican, but sent them money for food and rent.

“Pope Francis opened the doors. I never thought I’d be with him in the Vatican, talking with him... Being accepted into the Church is a treasure for me,” Andrea Paola Torres, a 54-year-old Colombian transgender woman known as Consuelo, told AFP.

Torres is one of a group from Peru, Argentina, Brazil and elsewhere in South and Central America, living on the grim outskirts of Rome and waiting for clients along a coastal highway at night to get by.

An intervention by the head of the world’s Catholics came during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, when work came to a halt and the women went to the local church in Torvaianica for help—joining dozens of other desperate people with no livelihoods.