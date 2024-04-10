US to sell $138 million in urgent military upgrades to Ukraine

The United States has agreed to sell $138 million worth of urgently needed military equipment to Ukraine to repair and upgrade its HAWK missile systems while a larger $60 billion aid package remains stalled in Congress.

Ukraine's air defenses, which largely consisted of Soviet-era planes and missile systems when Russia invaded in February 2022, have been vastly improved with US equipment and aid since the start of the war.

Washington has provided Ukraine with several advanced air defense systems to help counter Russian aerial attacks, including US-made Patriot missiles and older equipment such as the HAWK.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement Tuesday.

"Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK missile system will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure."

The sale would "not alter the basic military balance in the region," it added.

Ukraine has made increasingly urgent calls for the United States to start sending a proposed $60 billion aid package that has been blocked by Republicans in Congress for months.

