Macron to warn China against military backing for Russia: Elysee

French president Emmanuel Macron will next week warn Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that backing Russia militarily in its war on Ukraine would be disastrous, the French leader's office said.

"If China took this disastrous decision, it would have a major strategic effect on the conflict," an advisor to Macron, asking not to be named, told reporters ahead of the president's visit to China next week.

"We want to avoid the worst and that is why we need to engage with them (the Chinese) and present our position," said the official, adding that France wanted to identify "a medium-term path for an end to the conflict".