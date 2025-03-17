French deputy asks for return of Statue of Liberty

Paris does have a far smaller copy of the statue on a small island on the Seine in Paris.

Glucksmann, a staunch defender of Ukraine, has strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s radical change of US policy on the war.

He also took aim at Trump’s cuts to US research institutions, which has already prompted a French government initiative to attract some of them to work in France

“The second thing we’re going to say to the Americans is: ‘if you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world’s leading power, then we’re going to welcome them,’” continued Glucksmann.