Record 281 aid workers killed in 2024: UN

With more than a month left to go of 2024, the “grim milestone was reached”, he said, after 280 humanitarians were killed across 33 countries during all of 2023.

“This violence is unconscionable and devastating to aid operations,” Fletcher said.

Israel’s devastating war in Gaza was driving up the numbers, his office said, with 333 aid workers killed there -- most from the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA -- since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attacks, which sparked the war.

“States and parties to conflict must protect humanitarians, uphold international law, prosecute those responsible, and call time on this era of impunity,” Fletcher said.