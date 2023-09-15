Gazprom delivers LNG to China in Arctic sea route first

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday it has made a first delivery of liquefied natural gas to China via the Arctic Northern Sea Route as receding ice sheets render the route more viable.

Russian authorities hope the route will help increase oil and gas deliveries to Asia at a time when Moscow's traditional European clients are ramping down their energy dependence on Russia following the conflict in Ukraine.

"Gazprom has for the first time delivered its own LNG production along the Northern Sea Route," the company said in a statement.

The Arctic route cuts down the duration of shipments by more than a week compared with using the Suez Canal in Egypt.

