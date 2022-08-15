Kenya's Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes

Kenya's elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race on Monday but some senior election officials disowned the result, fuelling fears of violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.

Hailing the electoral commission as "heroes", Ruto said "There is no looking back. We are looking to the future. We need all hands on deck to move forward."

The 55-year-old had made Kenya's class divisions the centrepiece of his campaign to become Kenya's fifth president, promising to reward low-income "hustlers" and pouring scorn on Kenya’s political dynasties. Read full story

That was a barely veiled jab at his opponent Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, son of the nation's first vice president and president, respectively.

Ruto, who heads the Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance, had appeared to be leading long-time opposition leader Odinga as Kenyans awaited final results of the election held nearly a week ago.

Minutes before the chairman of the electoral commission Wafula Chebukati announced that Ruto had won the vote, his deputy Juliana Cherera had told media at a separate location that she and three other commissioners disowned the results.