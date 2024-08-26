Nearly 200 killed in attack in Burkina Faso

Nearly 200 people were killed in an attack by militants in Burkina Faso, local and security sources told AFP on Sunday.

Jihadist rebels affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have waged a grinding insurgency since 2015 in Burkina Faso that has killed thousands and displaced two million people.

The latest attack was carried out by armed men in the village of Barsalogho in north-central Burkina Faso on Saturday, multiple sources said.

Denouncing the "cowardly and barbaric attack", Communications Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said it was carried out by "hordes of criminals".

The assailants targeted "women, children, elderly, men, making no distinction", Ouedraogo said on national television.

A local resident told AFP by phone that the assault happened around 9:00 am on Saturday, when "terrorist groups attacked the village, killing numerous civilians and security personnel".

A security source who asked not to be named said there were "several dozen dead" including civilians and security forces.