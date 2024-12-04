Biden announces $1b for Africa during maiden trip

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Africa during a visit to Angola, where the United States is showcasing a major infrastructure project aimed at countering China's investments on the continent.

Biden, the first US president to visit the former Portuguese colony, met with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco earlier in the day and was scheduled to visit the port of Lobito on Wednesday for an infrastructure summit.

Speaking at the National Slavery Museum on the outskirts of the capital Luanda, Biden -- who hands over to Donald Trump on 20 January -- said the United States was "all in on Africa" and pledged financial support.

"I'm announcing over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts," Biden said.