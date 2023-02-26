Nigeria tallies votes for new president

Nigeria was counting ballots on Sunday, a day after a historically tight presidential election that has energised Africa's most populous nation, where many long for change.

The vote was mostly peaceful despite some cases of violence, delays and technical glitches, and citizens stayed up late at night in many locations to observe the count and "protect" the ballots.

The slow uploading of results online was starting to stir up fears of electoral malpractice in a country with a history of vote rigging.

Nearly 90 million voters were eligible to vote on Saturday for a successor to president Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two terms marked by worsening security and growing poverty.