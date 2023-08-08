Niger coup: Hopes for mediation before West African bloc's Thursday summit

West African countries and global powers are hoping that there is still a window of opportunity for mediation with Niger's coup leaders before a Thursday summit that could agree on a military intervention to restore democracy.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has scheduled the summit to discuss its standoff with the Niger junta, which seized power on July 26 and ignored an Aug. 6 deadline to stand down.

The coup leaders have vowed to resist all external pressure to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, after regional bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions and Western allies suspended aid.