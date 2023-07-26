Where do Russia’s ties with Africa stand?

Russia’s most recent attempts to strengthen ties with countries in Africa are purely political, some African analysts say.

In the past, Moscow’s ties with the continent was largely based on ideology tied to Western colonisation and imperialism.

In post-colonial Africa, Russia has pursued some economic partnerships but made little progress.

Abuja-based international relations expert Ovigwe Eguegu says Russia is no match for China when it comes to trade with Africa. Moscow’s security partnerships in Africa are also only with specific countries. “So the question then becomes why does Russia really need strong African political ties, or at least to renew political ties?” Eguegu said. Africa “needs to be a bit smarter.”