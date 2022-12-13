Fifty-five dead as floods strike DR Congo capital

At least 55 people died on Tuesday as the worst floods in years battered DR Congo's capital Kinshasa following an all-night downpour, according to an official toll.

Major roads in the centre of Kinshasa, a city of some 15 million people, were submerged for hours, and a key supply route was cut off.

City police chief general Sylvano Kasongo, in a statement to AFP, gave a provisional toll of at least 55 dead, concentrated especially on hillside locations where there had been landslips.

An AFP reporter saw the bodies of nine members of a family who had died after the collapse of their home in the Binza Delvaux district.

"We were woken up at around 4.00am by water entering the house," a relative said.

"We drained the water out, and thinking that there was no more danger we went back indoors to sleep -- we were soaked," he said.