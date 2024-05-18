23 missing for two weeks off Tunisia

Twenty-three people trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe from Tunisia have been missing for the past two weeks, the country's National Guard said in a statement on Saturday.

The National Guard, which oversees the North African country's coastguard, said searches were still under way after the group departed in early May.

"They set sail overnight between 3 and 4 May" from the city of Nabeul, the statement said, adding that relatives of the missing only contacted the authorities 10 days later.

Acting on orders from prosecutors in Nabeul, the National Guard said it had arrested five people allegedly involved in organising the crossing.

It said two of the missing were related to some of the organisers.