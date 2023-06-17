25 killed in militant attack on school in western Uganda: Police

Twenty-five people including children have died in an overnight "terrorist attack" on a school in western Uganda by the Islamic State-aligned Allied Democratic Forces militia, the national police spokesman said Saturday.

Fred Enanga said the ADF, which is based in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, attacked a secondary school in Mpondwe late Friday where "a dormitory was burnt and food store looted".

"So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital", he said, referring to a nearby town close to the DR Congo border.

Boys and girls were among the dead, he added.

"Also recovered are eight victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera hospital," he said.

The school is less than two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the border.