Children among 11 killed in fire at Uganda blind school

Eleven people, mostly children, have been killed in a blaze that tore through a school for the blind in Uganda in the early hours of Tuesday, police and a government minister said.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical conditions and admitted (to hospital)," the Uganda Police Force said on Twitter.

The disaster occurred at about 1.00am (2200 GMT Monday) at the Salama School for the Blind in the Mukono district, east of the capital Kampala.