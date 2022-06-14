Death toll from fighting in Sudan’s Darfur tops 125: UN

The death toll from recent clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan’s restive Darfur region has exceeded 125, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The latest fighting between the Arab Rizeigat and non-Arab Gimir tribes broke out on June 6 in Kolbus district, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of the West Darfur state capital, El Geneina.

It started as a land dispute between two individuals, one from the Rizeigat and the other from the Gimir, before escalating into broader violence involving other members of the two tribes.