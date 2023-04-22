Khartoum sees lull in fighting on first day of Eid

Street fighting between the forces of two rival generals eased in parts of Sudan's capital by Friday evening, witnesses reported, after repeated calls for an end-of-Ramadan ceasefire to the nearly week-long conflict.

More than 400 people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and is commonly known as Hemeti.

The army announced Friday that it had "agreed to a ceasefire for three days" to "enable citizens to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and allow the flow of humanitarian services", which UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and US secretary of state Antony Blinken had called for a day earlier.

Blinken welcomed both the army's announcement and an earlier one by the RSF, a powerful force formed from members of the Janjaweed militia involved in years of violence in the western Darfur region.

"It is clear, however, that fighting is continuing and there is serious mistrust between the two forces," Blinken said, urging both sides to "pause the fighting" and "permit full and unimpeded humanitarian access".