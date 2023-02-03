Watchdog accuses Burkina army of killing 25 civilians

A human rights NGO in Burkina Faso has accused the army of killing at least 25 civilians in the troubled nation's east, after relatives reported deaths to the group this week.

A group called the Collective of Communities against Impunity and Stigmatisation (CISC) said relatives on Wednesday made "allegations of summary executions of civilians attributed to the Burkinabe Defence and Security Forces (FDS)."

Neither the army nor Burkina's government have responded to the accusations made public in CISC's statement on Thursday.