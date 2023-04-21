'This is madness': Libya's bitter divisions split Eid holiday

Libyans are celebrating Islam's Eid al-Fitr holiday - and ending their month-long Ramadan fast - on different days this year because of bitter political splits that persist despite years of peace efforts.

Religious authorities in east Libya, aligned with the parliament which is based there, said they had sighted the crescent moon on Thursday, making it the last day of fasting and setting Friday as Eid.

In Tripoli, the capital, religious authorities linked to the national interim government said they had not seen the moon and the holiday would not begin until Saturday, meaning people should fast another day.