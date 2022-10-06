WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert Wednesday over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

The UN health agency also cautioned the contaminated medications may have been distributed outside of the West African country, with global exposure "possible".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the four cold and cough syrups in question "have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children".

"The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families."