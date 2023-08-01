ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) told member state Niger that it had one week to reinstate constitutional rule following last Wednesday’s coup. Otherwise, the bloc will “take all necessary measures to restore constitutional order,” including the use of force, it warned.

Niger is the fourth ECOWAS country in the region to fall into the hand of putschists in the last few years. While the alliance’s reaction was unusually harsh, the question remains of what it can do.