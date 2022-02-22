Gold mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso: local sources

An explosion at a gold mine in Burkina Faso Monday afternoon killed at least 55 people and wounded a similar number, local and medical sources told AFP.

The blast, at a makeshift gold-panning site at Gomgombiro in the southwest of the country happened when a stock of dynamite blew up, said local officials and hospital staff.

A provisional toll put the number of dead at 50, a local official who visited the site told AFP.

But a hospital source said: "At least five casualties have succumbed to their wounds, bringing the toll to 55," adding that the toll could rise as some of the injured were in a critical condition.