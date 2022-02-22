Gold mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso: local sources

Women and children were among the 60 or so injured in the blast, many of them in a critical condition, the source told AFP.
State television meanwhile reported a provisional toll of 59 dead.
A resident of Gomgombiro said the blast had been caused by a fire in an area where contraband sticks of dynamite were being stored, and which also served as a market for the mine.
The resident described horrific scenes from the blast site, which left a large crater and uprooted burnt-out trees.
Antoine Marie Sylvanus Doamba, high commissioner for the Poni province, said after a visit to the blast site that while the initial body-count had been 48, it had since risen to 55.