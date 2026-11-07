Kenyan starvation cult leader sentenced to 200 years for child murders

A self-proclaimed Kenyan preacher was sentenced to 200 years in prison on Friday for the murder of 190 children and one adult in an infamous starvation cult.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi, in what became known as the "Shakahola Forest Massacre".

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie, a former taxi driver, was accused of inciting his followers to starve themselves to death to "meet Jesus".

He was convicted last month of murdering 191 people between January 2021 and September 2023, alongside 28 co-accused.

On Friday, the court sentenced him to 100 years for the homicide charges and 100 years for the starvation charges, while his accomplices -- many of whom starved their own children to death -- received a variety of lengthy prison terms.