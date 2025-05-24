Nigeria jihadist attack kills nine

A jihadist attack killed at least nine civilians in Nigeria's Borno state, a local official told AFP on Friday, in the latest bout of violence in the country's embattled northeast.

Boko Haram fighters sneaked on foot into the village of Gajibo Thursday evening, opening fire on residents and engaging an anti-jihadist militia fighting alongside troops, said Rawa Gana Modu, political administrator of Dikwa district.

"The Boko Haram insurgents killed nine people," in the shootout, including two civilian anti-jihadist militia members, Modu said.

"Several others" were injured, he added.

Troops from Dikwa town, six kilometres (nearly four miles) away, deployed and helped push the militants out of the village, he said.

Boko Haram and rival jihadist group Islamic State West Africa Province have in recent months intensified attacks on civilian and military targets in Borno and neighbouring Adamawa and Yobe states.

Modu said the jihadists lost 10 men in the shootout with troops before they were pushed out of the village.