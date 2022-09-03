Gunmen kill more than 40 in Ethiopia

Clashes between the Oromo and Amhara, Ethiopia’s two largest ethnic groups, have been rising in recent months. Oromiya has experienced years of violence amid accusations of neglect by the federal government in Addis Ababa. Oromos account for more than a third of Ethiopia’s total population of around 110 million.
One resident, who spoke to Reuters by telephone but asked not to be named, said that locals had buried 22 people in one place, 15 in another, and five in a third spot.
The second resident said he compiled a list of 46 dead.
Both residents said the attackers, carrying rifles and numbering between 150-200 men, were speaking Amharic and wore a mish-mash of uniforms.
Neither Amhara nor Oromiya’s regional administrations’ spokesmen responded to requests for comment.