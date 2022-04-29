Nigerian refugees return to ISIS stronghold

A group of 4,000 Nigerians who fled years ago to neighbouring Niger because of jihadist violence have returned home despite ongoing insecurity and almost non-existent services in the area.

The refugees' return to Mallam Fatori town in the Abadam district of Borno state on March 31 and April 1 is part of the authorities' effort to shut crowded camps, bring back refugees and relocate internally displaced people who want to go home.

But aid workers are worried the returns to the northeastern town, which has been deserted for half a decade and is close to areas still controlled by jihadists, will cause harm and more displacements.