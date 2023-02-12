Suspected jihadists kill 10 Niger soldiers: Ministry

At least ten soldiers died in an ambush by a group of "armed terrorists" in southwestern Niger, close to the Mali border, the defence ministry said Saturday.

The toll from Friday's attack could rise as 16 people are still missing and 13 soldiers were wounded, a ministry statement said.

The troops were on patrol in the north of Banibangou department when they "came under a complex ambush by a group of armed terrorists" it said, referring to jihadist groups.